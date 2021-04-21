Sint Maarten Takes Steps to Move Beyond Plastics; BEYOND A PLASTIC SXM Webinar to Empower Businesses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten is taking a major step to becoming plastic-free with the BEYOND A PLASTIC SXM Webinar to be held on May 6th. The webinar is a collaborative effort of MP Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, Ms. Juliet Carvalhal of Impact Blue, along with Mrs. Camila De Conto of Songster.

The free event will include a panel discussion as well as training, aimed at empowering businesses with the necessary knowledge and tools to duly prepare and adopt the law within their organizations.

Today, April 22nd, we recognize and celebrate Earth Day and the BEYOND A PLASTIC SXM team embraces this year’s ...



