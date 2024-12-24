Sint Maarten Tax Administration Holiday Closure Notice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, including the Receiver’s cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with office hours from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Taxpayers are encouraged to plan accordingly for any services required during this period. For any requests or inquiries during the closure, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

, and a team member will respond as soon as possible upon reopening.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation and extends warm wishes for a joyous and safe holiday season.

