Sint Maarten to Host Third Ministerial Forum on School Safety in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) will be hosting the Third Caribbean Safe School Initiative (CSSI) Ministerial Forum from June 28 – 30, 2022.

This event was originally planned for 2021, but due to developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed, but in its place, a virtual pre-ministerial forum took place online from March 15 – 26, 2022. The Third CSSI Ministerial Forum will now build upon the outcomes of the virtual pre-forum taking into consideration the effects of more frequent extreme weather events, such as Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and ...



