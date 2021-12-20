Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Congratulates William Bell on 35th Anniversary at STB. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) management and staff would like to congratulate William Bell on his 35th anniversary working with STB.



Bell started working at STB on September 1, 1986. Prior to joining STB, Bell worked at the Windward Islands Bank. STB at the time was looking for a person who could do statistical analysis etc., and Bell applied for the available position.



Over the years Bell worked his way up the ladder to Public Relations and then to the Marketing department.



During Bell’s 35 years tenure at STB, he has seen the destination grow from a ...



