Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau shares insight into ongoing Expedia marketing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) together with the French Tourist Office partnered to launch two marketing campaigns with Expedia during 2021, the first one was successfully executed in Spring 2021. The second campaign launched in November 2021 is currently ongoing throughout Spring 2022.



The current ongoing Expedia marketing campaign continues to perform good resulting in high return on ad spend with a gross booking revenue of close to USD$ 1.0 million thus far.



The cooperative marketing campaign also generated over 2000 room nights since the launch of the campaign in November 2021.



