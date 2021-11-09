Sint Maarten Tourism Officials Monitors Developments on the Northern side of the Island | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) and stakeholders are closely monitoring developments on French Saint-Martin with respect to two roadblocks in the residential areas of Sandy Ground and French Quarter.



The Ministry of TEATT is in close communication with French tourism counterparts with respect to the ongoing situation.



The obstacles placed across the motorway in the aforementioned districts at certain locations prevents motorists from the Dutch side of the island to be able to reach their destination, on the French side of the island via, Lowlands transiting through Sandy Ground and from Belvedere / ...



...



