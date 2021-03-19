Sint Maarten Trust Fund Approves $12 Million for Digital Government Transformation Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The US$12 million Digital Government Transformation Project was approved by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund. This project aims to enhance the access, efficiency, and resilience of public services for citizens and businesses.

“Given Sint Maarten’s vulnerability to natural disasters, business continuity and systems resilience are critical. Bringing key government services online can make the country more resilient to future disasters, while also making citizens’ and businesses’ daily lives easier,” said Michelle Keane, World Bank Program Manager for the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

The project will finance digital platforms and associated institutional, regulatory reforms to lay ...



