Sint Maarten Trust Fund Shows Strategic Results for Long-Term Resilience. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:--- The Sint Maarten Reconstruction, Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund is advancing critical reforms needed to ensure long-term national sustainability and through its projects producing many positive outcomes. This includes enabling financial resilience with almost 2,000 people receiving support and skills training to enhance their income and building climate resilience with the majority of the population now protected from the future impact of disasters. In addition, over 500 homes, roofs, and other critical facilities serving the public are repaired, 139 shipwrecks were removed, and over 10.5km of the country’s shorelines were cleaned. Residents and businesses located next to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41958-sint-maarten-trust-fund-shows-strategic-results-for-long-term-resilience.html