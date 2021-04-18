Sint Maarten welcomes over 100 evacuees from Saint Vincent for onward travel. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the management of Port St. Maarten welcomed 159 passengers aboard the Celebrity Reflection cruise ship who were evacuated from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the eruption of La Soufriére volcano. Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications Secretary-General, Miguel de Weever, and Foreign Affairs Department Acting Head Patrice Gumbs were all present to ensure any needed assistance was rendered to the passengers. The arriving passengers all had a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival and are predominately ...



