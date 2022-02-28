Sint Maarten Youth Parliament hosts Mid-Term Parliamentary Debate and Open House. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten Youth Parliament and IslandGalTing will be hosting the first-ever Mid-Term Parliamentary Debate on Friday 25th March 2022 at 7 pm. The event will be virtual and live-streamed on Youtube. The Mid-Term Parliamentary Debate will feature five members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, each representing a faction. Our participants are MP Ludmilla Duncan of the National Alliance Faction, MP Rolando Brison of the United People's Party Faction, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams of the United Democrats Faction, MP Melissa Gumbs of the Party for Progress Faction, and MP Chanel Brownbill of the United St. Maarten Party.

