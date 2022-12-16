Sint Maarten’s Investment Policy and Diversification Strategy approved and available on Government’s website. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On November 23, 2022, the Council of Ministers approved Sint Maarten’s first Investment Policy and Diversification Strategy presented by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) and it is now available for review under the policy and reports section of Government’s website.

The Investment Policy and Diversification Strategy is a dynamic document created to help the Government of Sint Maarten formulate sound investment policies, especially international investment agreements, that capitalize on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for sustainable development. The document was prepared by the Department of Economy, Transport, and Telecommunications.

