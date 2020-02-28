Sip ‘n Paint Fundraiser by NIA. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— National Institute of Arts Foundation for the month of February engaged in a month-long public fundraising campaign for their upcoming performances of “Atlantis”. The month started with an African Zoomba class & Breakfast, followed by a Valentine’s Kids Sleepover, last weekend featured a Tutu-A-Thon; patrons dressed in Tutus walked the streets in the early morning followed by a delicious breakfast. On Saturday, February 29 the final public event takes place in collaboration with Artcraftcafe Foundation and director Tes Verheij, a Sip and Paint in the Park. The event will take place in the Emilio Wilson Park from 4:00-6:00

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34033-sip-n-paint-fundraiser-by-nia.html