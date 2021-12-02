Sister Basilia Center spreads awareness on International day for persons with disabilities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today is the international day for people with disabilities. Thus this whole week, the Sister Basilia Center (SBC) has dedicated itself to spreading awareness about this topic to Sint Maarten by organizing several activities with and for their clients and stakeholders.

People with disabilities (one billion people) are among the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this pandemic in terms of fatalities worldwide. This is perhaps even more relevant on St. Maarten, where the topic doesn't get enough attention, and the societal participation of people with disabilities is not yet where it ...



