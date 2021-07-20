Six More Cruise Ship Calls for July at Port St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten is expecting a staggered approach to the resumption of cruising in the Caribbean. For the remaining two weeks of July, there will be six cruise ship calls at Port St. Maarten.

The Celebrity Edge will be in port on Wednesday, July 21 (06:15 – 17:00); Celebrity Summit Saturday, July 24 (06:00 – 22:00), and Star Breeze (06:00 – 19:00).

Seabourn Odyssey will be in port on Wednesday, July 28 (08:00 – 18:00); Celebrity Summit on Saturday, July 31 (06:00 – 22:00), and Star Breeze (06:00 – 19:00).

Besides making its first call to the destination, ...



