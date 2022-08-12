Six youngsters in this year’s summer job program. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Six youngsters are taking part in this year’s summer job program, working for six weeks at the different departments of the Public Entity Saba.

Dareno Gomez, Tyreke Hassell, Vernisha Robinson, Tara Zagers, Nathaniel Johnson, and Seth Libud all finished high school and wanted to do something useful during the summertime while at the same time learning new things, developing themselves, and earning a salary too. The youngsters did not all start at the same time with the majority starting a few weeks ago.

Tyreke Hassell works at the Laura Linzey Day Care Center and he loves it. “I like ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41058-six-youngsters-in-this-year-s-summer-job-program.html