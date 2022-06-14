SJIS opens foster home. | SMN NEWS

~Contributions accepted to complete~

PHILIPSBURG:--- SJIS opened its Foster Home for children ages 13 through 18 last Friday, June 13, 2022. Minister of Justice the honorable Anna Richardson together with St. Maarten Development Foundation (SMDF) director Makhicia Brooks, SJIS Board Member Ajamu Baly, Pastor Cuvalay, and Foster Care Coordinator Meredith Concincion cut the ribbon marking the official opening of the home.

Currently, 5 children have been placed at the new home which will be able to house 20 children when it is operating at capacity.

SMDF has been instrumental in making it possible for SJIS to make this significant step ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40628-sjis-opens-foster-home.html