SKOS celebrates Catholic Schools ’ week 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten (aka SKOS) has been established since 1890. It is the competent authority for 8 schools. There are 6 Primary Schools and 1 English High School and six Early Childhood Stimulation Groups. The Foundation caters to over 2000 students and dedicated staff members.

The Foundation will be celebrating its annual Catholic Schools’ Week from February 1 through February 5th, 2021 to enhance the unity amongst our schools and to celebrate our 131st year of Catholic Education on St. Maarten. Some activities have been planned to highlight this occasion. Staff and students will attend Communion Services ...



