SMAF Welcomes back our National Record Holders from World Aquatic Championships 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The board of the SMAF (St. Maarten Aquatic Federation) welcomed back our swimming athletes, Nigel Fontenelle, Adaya Bourne, and Dwight Vermeer, coach, and delegation leader on Tuesday, 17th of December 2024, at the PJIA. The swimming athletes were received not only by the board of SMAF but also by government officials, Honorable Minister of ECYS Melisa Gumbs and Minister of VROMI, Mr. Patrice Gumbs, Department Head of Sports Jonelle Richardson, President of St. Maarten Sports Federation Ms. Naomi Korstanje, along with the family of the athletes. Adaya and Nigel represented St. Maarten on the world stage during the World Aquatic Championships, which was held in Budapest, Hungary, from Dec. 10-15. Adaya and Nigel are our swimming national record holders and were able to improve their personal best times in the races that they participated in. Nigel competed in the 50m butterfly with a time of 27.89 seconds and the 50m Freestyle with a time of 25.43 seconds. At the same time, Adaya competed in the 200m breaststroke and completed the race in 3:04.58. She also competed in the 400m Freestyle with a time of 5:08.74.

The Coach and President of the SMAF Mr. Dwight Vermeer also managed to collaborate and network with top international coaches from the Netherlands, Africa, Kuwait, Belize, Spain, Dominica, US Virgin Islands, St. Lucia. St. Kitts & Nevis, the USA, and members of the World Aquatic Bureau, such as the President and the Executive Director of World Aquatics. This networking and collaboration was the first of many steps towards the goal of SMAF, interacting with talent and expertise that is available in the region and internationally.

The SMAF is proud of the impact these athletes and representatives have made in Budapest, and it reflects back on a very successful participation in this Championship.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46676-smaf-welcomes-back-our-national-record-holders-from-world-aquatic-championships-2024.html