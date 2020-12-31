Small Craft & Sea Bathers Warned to Exercise caution | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The government of St. Maarten has taken note of the reports issued by the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten informing the public of a strong Atlantic high-pressure ridge in our area. This high-pressure ridge will account for intense gusty winds and hazardous sea conditions at least through the weekend. While this is not a hurricane or a tropical storm, the public is asked to pay keen attention and plan accordingly.

The report further explained that pockets of moisture being transported across the region by the brisk wind flow will produce brief passing showers. These we have already started to ...



