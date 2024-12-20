SMFC Thanks the community for their continuous support and wishes everyone a Happy Holiday Season. | SMN NEWS

ST. PETERS:— SMFC would like to wish the general public a Happy Holiday Season.

This Saturday Dec 21, 2024 The St Maarten Farmer Cooperative will be hosting an additional pop up market for community members that would like to get their fresh produce and additional locally produced items right before Christmas..

This weekend, the community will be able to purchase a gift basket filled with items from each of SMFC's members, such as Natural Soap, Cold Press Juice, and Ginger Shot, Banana Bread, Local Egg Nog, Local Puncha Cuba, Coco Sticks, Natural Honey, Bush Teas, Bananas or Avocado, Season Peppers and Tamarind Syrup. The cost of the Basket is $40.

Guava, Prune, Pineapple and Coconut Tarts will also be available..

SMFC extends its utmost gratitude to community members who have supported us for the past 6 months at the Farmers Market. We are truly grateful to be a part of the positive and sustainable change agriculture can bring to our communities.

SMFC Looks forward to enhancing the Farmers Market Place experience for community members in 2025 while being more consistent with local and regional crop \ product development with our cooperative members.

See you on Saturday Dec 21, 2024, across from St Maarten Academy Bus Stop LB Scott RD, St Peters..

WISHING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON !!!!

