SMGH basement floor pouring on Thursday evening. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)’s the general contractor will be pouring the first section of the basement floor of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) on Thursday evening (September 23, 2021) starting at 8 pm.

In order to safeguard the highest quality of concrete and the least amount of risk of traffic congestion to hinder the continuous pouring of 500 cubic meters, which will take an estimated 10 hours, the pouring will be done in the evening and is scheduled to start at 8 pm and involve a total of approximately 70 truckloads.

The cement trucks will ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38614-smgh-basement-floor-pouring-on-thursday-evening.html