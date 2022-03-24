SMILE Launches Event App. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Innovation Initiatives Industries Link-Up event (SMILE) launched its SMILE Event App for its 3rd Edition this 25th/26th of March. The freely downloadable Application provides visitors with all the information that is needed for the upcoming business and NGO Event.

The use of the SMILE App is seen as befitting to the three key themes of SMILE: innovation, sustainability, and networking. The app gives an overview of visiting companies and NGOs coming to the event, keynote speakers, and workshops that are being held. In addition, the organizers hope to reduce paper waste as connecting can be done ...



