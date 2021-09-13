SMMC advises for nightly work for new hospital construction. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)’s general contractor is preparing to pour the first section of the basement floor of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) which will be done at night in order to safeguard the significant logistical operation involved and to guarantee optimal quality of the concrete.

In order to safeguard the highest quality of concrete and the least amount of risk of traffic congestion to hinder the continuous pouring of 500 cubic meters which will take an estimated 10 hours, the pouring will start at 8 pm and involve a total of approximately 70 truckloads. ...



