SMMC and VSA strengthen cooperation with signed protocol. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center and the Public Health division of the Ministry of VSA recently signed a protocol to streamline the submission and assessment of applications for the establishment of medical professionals. The protocol provides a clear framework for medical establishment applications, including the outlining of requirements for Dutch-trained and non-Dutch-trained doctors for long-term, short-term, rotating, and substitution roles within healthcare in St. Maarten.

Speaking on the signing of the protocol, SMMC’s CEO Dr. Felix Holiday remarked “This protocol is expected to enhance the efficiency of the establishment process for medical professionals to ensure that the people of St. Maarten have consistent, continuous access to high-quality healthcare supplied by qualified professionals. We thank VSA and Public Health for their commitment to our community”.

Head of Public Health Drs. Fenna Arnell added, “The signing of this protocol highlights the importance of inter-organizational cooperation in providing quality healthcare on our island. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that the process of establishing medical professionals is streamlined and efficient”.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45613-smmc-and-vsa-strengthen-cooperation-with-signed-protocol.html