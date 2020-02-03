SMMC attending Emigration Fair in The Netherlands. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be present at the Emigratiebeurs (Emigration Fair) in Houten, The Netherlands on February 8th and 9th, 2020. SMMC’s presence at the fair is part of its ongoing efforts to recruit medical and non-medical healthcare professionals to fill current vacancies at SMMC and future vacancies at St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

“Our mission as SMMC is to provide quality care, close to home. We have already made significant progress in this as we have managed to decrease the number of off-island referrals significantly by increasing our medical specialties but we want to decrease

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33820-smmc-attending-emigration-fair-in-the-netherlands.html