SMMC celebrates 31 years of providing quality care, close to home. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- On Thursday, June 30th St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) celebrated 31 years of providing high-quality patient-centered care, close to home. The event was marked by an internal competition that saw employees highlight the organization’s core values of professionalism, cooperation, respect, and helpfulness in the form of videos, poems, essays, and artwork. The winners were the Pediatrics Department, the OB-Gyn Department, and Magueda Jackson of the Finance Department.

To mark the occasion and as part of being good citizens, staff also participated in a donation drive benefitting the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (FJIS) which manages the foster homes



