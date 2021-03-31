SMMC expands Radiology Services with MRI Suite. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased to announce the expansion of their Radiology services with the opening of the new, state-of-the-art MRI Suite. This is the first time that SMMC is able to offer this long-anticipated service to their patients.

Construction of the MRI Suite began in November 2020 and with the recent arrival of the MRI magnet, operations are scheduled to begin in May.

An MRI machine is a device that generates scans (or images) of the body using a strong magnetic field and radio waves. All organs and tissues (with the exception of lung and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37219-smmc-expands-radiology-services-with-mri-suite.html