SMMC facilitates the installation of pedestrian crossing on Welgelegen Road. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— in an effort to increase the safety of staff, visitors, and all pedestrians, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has facilitated the installation of two pedestrian crossings on the Welgelegen Road.

Due to the construction of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) and several essential upgrades to the existing hospital such as the construction of an MRI Suite, an Operating Room Complex and five (5) new double patient rooms, parking facilities on-premise are not sufficient.

As such, patients are allowed to make use of the parking facilities (first three rows of the unpaved section) at the Belair Community ...



