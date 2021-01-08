SMMC gives tour of ACF to State Secretary Knops | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) gave a tour of its Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF) to Dutch State Secretary Raymond Knops and his delegation on Thursday, January 7th.

Before touring the ACF, the State Secretary and his delegation were given a presentation regarding the construction of the various COVID-19 facilities since the start of the pandemic and how these evolved over time: from the emergency erection of the ICU Tent and the Mobile Medical Pavilion to the transfer of the ICU Tent to the gym hall of the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School at the start of the 2020 ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36523-smmc-gives-tour-of-acf-to-state-secretary-knops.html