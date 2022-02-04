SMMC installs Comments, Complaints & Suggestion Boxes. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is proud to announce the installation of the new Comments, Complaints & Suggestion Boxes located at various locations within the hospital. The yellow boxes are conveniently located in areas of high patient traffic to allow patients to share their valuable feedback with the organization.

While patients have always been able to submit comments, complaints, and suggestions via social media, in-person with a supervisor, or online using SMMC’s digital complaint form, the boxes allow patients to physically fill out short forms or cards. The forms or cards deposited into the locked boxes are collected ...



