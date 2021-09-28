SMMC observes a positive shift in interest in men’s health. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- On Saturday, September 25th, SMMC, the Positive Foundation, and the Elektralytes Foundation hosted their annual Prostate Cancer Screening featuring a health check corner and a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up by CPS.

The event, which saw a total of 64 men over the age of 45 being screened for prostate cancer, was a collaborative effort between SMMC, the Positive and Elektralytes Foundation, and CPS. The event was supported by FLOW who offered free top-ups for persons receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations and Prime Distributors who provided refreshments for volunteers and attendees.

Student Doctors of the American University of the Caribbean School ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38665-smmc-observes-a-positive-shift-in-interest-in-men-s-health.html