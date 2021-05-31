SMMC Observes Trend of Non-Vaccinated COVID-19 Admissions. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has observed an alarming trend as it pertains to COVID-19 admissions. Over the weekend of May 28th to May 30th, four (4) COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted of which none were vaccinated.

This observation is worrying for SMMC as an increase in COVID-19 admissions can result in the temporary suspension of non-urgent care such as Outpatient appointments, procedures, consultations, and elective surgeries, all of which ultimately can affect the health of non-COVID-19 patients.

Due to this, SMMC is yet again urging the public to consider being vaccinated.



