SMMC opens state of the art MRI Suite. | SMN NEWS

~ No more off-island referrals needed for MRI exams ~

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) officially opened its brand new, state-of-the-art MRI department, dubbed the MRI Suite, during an opening ceremony on May 19, 2021, which was attended by several staff and invited guests including the Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley.

The MRI Suite, which is part of SMMC’s Radiology Department, has been a project that started last year with the lease of a special MRI housing unit in the Netherlands and MRI machine from General Electric in the United States.

SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday stated ...



