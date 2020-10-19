SMMC presents Asha Stevens School with token of appreciation. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— SMMC’s Medical Director and Chairman of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), Dr. Felix Holiday, and SMMC’s Surgeon Dr. Luc Mercelina recently presented Mrs. Asha Stevens-Mohabier and staff of the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School with a token of appreciation for their warm cooperation given during the construction of SMMC’s Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF).

During the previous 2 months, the school allowed SMMC to make use of their isolated gym hall as a storm resilient location in which the Dutch Government’s donated ICU tents could be set up for the administering of COVID care, while the construction of the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35949-smmc-presents-asha-stevens-school-with-token-of-appreciation.html