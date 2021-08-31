SMMC provides COVID-19 situational update. | SMN NEWS

~Outpatient Department appointments continue to proceed as scheduled; non-urgent admissions remain halted~

CAY HILL:— During the past few weeks, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has seen a non-stop flow of admissions of COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom were unvaccinated. Eighteen (18) patients are currently admitted to SMMC for COVID-19 care of which seven (7) are ICU patients.

While all Outpatient Department appointments and consultations will continue to proceed as scheduled, as of Monday, August 30th, non-urgent admissions and procedures remain temporarily halted. Patients whose appointments have been postponed will be contacted directly by the Hospital.

The decision to ...



