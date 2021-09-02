SMMC records 3 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has reported the deaths of three (3) COVID-19 patients in under 24 hours. All three patients, like the vast majority of admitted COVID-19 patients, were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had comorbidities, rendering them high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

In light of this, SMMC is once again making an urgent and desperate plea to unvaccinated persons in the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible. SMMC is also encouraging people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, ...



