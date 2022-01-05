SMMC reminds public to stay at home, if symptomatic. | SMN NEWS

~ “Do not come to ER, call your House Doctor first” ~

CAY HILL:--- The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 admissions (from 2 to 8 admitted patients currently) and persons with COVID-19 symptoms visiting the Emergency Room (ER) for non-emergency related cases and is hereby again reminding the general public to call your General Practitioner (GP), your House Doctor, first if you have COVID-19 symptoms who will assess if you need to be taken to the hospital.

