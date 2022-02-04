SMMC resumes elective procedures as per Feb 7th. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- In light of the decreased amount of COVID-19 admissions, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will resume elective procedures as per Monday, February 7th, 2022

Appointments that were canceled due to COVID-19 and urgent appointments will be given preference over new, non-urgent appointments and thus may result in a longer waiting list for new appointments.

In addition to this, SMMC urges only persons with appointments, medically indicated companions, parents of minors, and translators to enter the hospital and must follow SMMC’s prevailing safety protocols.

SMMC also reminds the public that patient visiting hours are still suspended. Persons with friends ...



