SMMC temporarily halts all non-urgent procedures and admissions | SMN NEWS

~As per Thursday, August 12th~

CAY HILL: In light of the rise in active cases of COVID-19 and the prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has temporarily halted non-urgent procedures and admissions on all in-patient wards effective Thursday, August 12th, 2021. This is in an effort to alleviate the burden on the hospital which currently has 18 COVID-19 positive patients admitted at SMMC.

“It is unfortunate that a year and a half later, we are right back to where we were in April of 2020. The decision to temporarily halt these procedures and admissions ...



