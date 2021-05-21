SMMC urges public to get vaccinated in light of increase in COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— Due to the rapid increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases on the island and six (6) COVID-19 patients currently being treated at the Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF), the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is currently on high alert and urges all non-vaccinated members of the public to do so.

In response to the increase in active cases, SMMC has scaled up controls at all points of entry. This means that only patients with an appointment will be allowed to enter with the exception of guardians of minors and medically indicated companions and visiting hours remain suspended.

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37635-smmc-urges-public-to-get-vaccinated-in-light-of-increase-in-covid-19-cases.html