SMMC’s Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF) officially in operation. | SMN NEWS

~ Regular procedures to be scaled up again ~

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, SMMC’s Outbreak Management Team (OMT) announced that SMMC’s Auxiliary Care Facility (ACF), located at the basketball court at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex opposite SMMC, has recently been given the all-clear and is now in full operation.

As a result of the clearance given, the ACF can now be used as a specialized care facility and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, SMMC has transferred all its regular COVID care to the ACF. The off-premises ACF features sixteen (16) beds of which six (6) are ICU ...



