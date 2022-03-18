SMMC’s universal masking policy remains in effect. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- In light of the government’s relaxation of public masking regulations, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) kindly reminds the public that the hospital’s universal masking policy remains in effect. The policy, which applies to patients, visitors, and staff alike, mandates the wearing of suitable face coverings on hospital premises including the hospital’s main building, the care complex, and the support services building located in Madame Estate.

