Soca contestants named for Carnival’s premier Soca contest “The Groove” | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:---The Groove presents the list of 12 contestants who will be battling for St. Maarten’s Soca crown, in the carnival’s highlight event “The Groove” on April 28th, 2022. The 12 contestants for the new Soca showdown are Majesty Baker Jr.; Empress Zee; Niqo SMW; Claire Fontaine; Acha; MAGICX; Dakey; Big Daddy G; Ma'at King; RudyNumba4; Fafa and Entry Pelican.

In what is being billed as a showpiece event to herald the return to the Festival Village following a two-year hiatus, show promoter Bertaux Fleming a.k.a “Mr. Rude” of Xtratight Entertainment, is already predicting a sell-out show.

