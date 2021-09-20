Social Economic Council presents the annual year report 2020 to Prime Minister Jacobs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, September 17th, 2021 the Social Economic Council (SER) represented by the Chairman Mr. Damien Richardson, paid a visit to the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and presented her with the 2020 annual report.

During the presentation of the report, the Chairman gave the Prime Minister a summary of the pending advice. In addition, the annual report highlights the achievements, future plans, and overall functioning of the SER. Furthermore, the working relationship between the Ministry of General Affairs and SER was discussed. Both parties agreed to revisit the recommendations made by the Ombudsman in its 2020 annual report. ...



