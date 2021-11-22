Social Services Organizations in St. Maarten and Aruba are the First Nominees for Appeltjes van Oranje 2022. | SMN NEWS

This year’s theme: Equity of Opportunities for all Youths

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Heart-Centered Leadership Foundation in Aruba and the K1 Britannia Foundation in St. Maarten have been revealed as the first two nominees of the Oranje Fonds’s Appeltjes van Oranje award 2022. This was announced at a special pitch day held in Curaçao. Ten candidates pitched their social projects to an Oranje Fonds jury. While all candidates proved themselves, worthy contenders, it was the Heart-Centered Leadership Foundation and the K1 Britannia Foundation who managed to secure nominations with their inspiring and unique youth projects.

