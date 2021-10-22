Social unrest and road blockage in several areas on Saint Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Several areas on Saint Martin are blocked by protestors that are against the implementation of the Sanitary passes for restaurants and bars that have been implemented today Friday, October 22nd, 2021.

Early Friday morning protestors blocked the Sandy Ground bridge and fires were lit. Other areas blocked are in the vicinity of Home and Tools, and Agrement, residents are asked to limit their movement today and monitor the development through the media and radio stations on the island.

Videos circulating on Social Media shows Gendarmes are also throughout the French side trying to limit the effects of the protest ...



