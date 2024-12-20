Sol Ecolution Completes First Commercial Solar Installation with NIPA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is now more energy-independent, thanks to a solar photovoltaic (PV) system on its campus that was planned, installed, and financed by Sol Ecolution, the low-carbon and renewable energy division of The Sol Group. This marks the first commercial solar installation in St. Maarten by Sol Ecolution, which is currently in talks with other companies to install similar renewable energy systems. The installation also makes NIPA, which offers advanced vocational education for students, the first academic institution on the islands to embrace renewable energy.

Commenting on the successful implementation of NIPA’s PV energy solution, Stuart Bannister, Project Manager for Sol Ecolution, says that the solution is projected to offset annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 58.5 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to around 5,740 gallons of diesel. He added that, over the next 25 years, NIPA will save over US$200,000 on its energy costs. The installation firmly places NIPA, whose vision is to be a model of innovation, inclusiveness and excellence in professional vocational education, as the leading academic institution on the island when it comes to embracing and integrating renewable technology solutions into its operations. The solar photovoltaic (PV) system will not only provide NIPA with savings on their electricity consumption from the grid but will serve as a learning tool for the students of NIPA, providing them with hands-on experience and education about sustainable energy.

NIPA’s Board of Directors, who signed off on the project, has said that it is extremely pleased with the Sol Solar PV Project and that it is in line with the mandate of the NIPA – to prepare students for the local labor market. Commenting on the implementation process, NIPA said that the Sol Solar PV project was executed with professionalism, speed, and excellence and singled out NIPA’s Adjunct Director Raymond Romney and his hands-on approach as playing a pivotal role in bringing this project to reality. Robert-Jan James, General Manager of Sol Antilles, N.V. (St. Maarten), said that the collaboration is expected to not only enhance students’ skills and knowledge but also ignite their passion for renewable energy, empowering them to be the leaders of tomorrow’s green revolution.

The PV system has a total DC capacity of 56.3kWp and a total AC Capacity of 46 kW. The system is comprised of 128 solar panels, two Three-Phase Inverters, an energy meter, Rapid Shutdown Devices (RSDs) that can be used in cases of emergencies, and technology that allows for near-real-time monitoring and management of NIPA’s energy production. NIPA’s system can be upgraded to feed into the national grid should the national infrastructure be put in place in the future. Because the implementation costs of NIPA’s renewable energy project were wholly financed by Sol, NIPA didn’t have to pay any upfront costs.

While the solar PV system was conceptualized with NIPA’s own energy consumption in mind, Bannister noted that Sol Ecolution is fully capable of providing solar energy solutions for a wide range of customers and encouraged both public sector and private sector organizations to embrace the benefits provided by solar energy as to take advantage of Sol Ecolution’s financing services, which will allow customers to start their energy transition with little to no startup costs.

James added that Sol Ecolution’s PV systems are thoughtfully designed to take local environmental conditions into consideration and are built to deliver long-term performance. James also confirmed that Sol Ecolution is profoundly committed to energy transition in St. Maarten and that by investing in sustainable technologies and practices, the company is reducing its carbon footprint and also inspiring others to participate in this vital journey towards a greener, cleaner future for St. Maarten.

