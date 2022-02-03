Sol St. Maarten sponsors Solar Powered AC for MPC classroom #9 through project Keep a Cool Head. | SMN NEWS

~Negotiations for solar park financing underway~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Keep a Cool Head team partnered with Sol St. Maarten, for the adoption of one more classroom in their ‘adopt a classroom’ project which is set up to find sponsors for installing solar-powered air conditioning in the 22 MPC classrooms. Sol will pledge to sponsor the 9th classroom.

Sol is proud to provide safe and reliable energy solutions to its customers in St. Maarten and the Caribbean and is pleased to support the community through this great project in which Sol and the school board of SVOBE are additionally discussing to finance ...



