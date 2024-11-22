SOL supports MPC student exchange to Netherlands and Germany. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A group of Havo, VWO, and TKL students from Milton Peters College eagerly anticipate their departure next week Sunday for a week full of new experiences in the Netherlands and Germany.

They will visit Amsterdam, follow classes at the Anne Frank Real Schule in Ahaus/Germany, stay with host families, visit a waste management plant and go skating. The students raised some funds for this educational trip, but the SOL pledge of USD 1000 comes in really handy to cover the costs. SVOBE School wants to extend a warm thank you to SOL Company for their continued support of education.

