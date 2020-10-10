Solemn Public meeting of Parliament commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Solemn Public meeting on Monday, October 12, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 13.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

10-10-20: Commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten within the Kingdom of the Netherlands; A reflection of 10 years of Country Status.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will ...



